Can Apple still bring us the next 'it' thing in tech? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 71)

The Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 71
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
Next Generation iPhones
Here's Why Apple's 10 Anniversary iPhone Will Likely Cost More Than $1000
The 2017 iPhone Could Cost Upwards of $1000
KGI predicts wireless charging for all three new iPhones, iPhone 8 requires higher cost 3D Touch sensor
All Three New 2017 iPhones to Feature Wireless Charging
iPhone 8 Production May Start Earlier Than Usual
New MacBook Pros
New Kaby Lake Based Mac Models...
Microsoft previews Office support for the MacBook Pro Touch Bar
BeatsX
Delayed BeatsX earphones will finally be available Feb. 10
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.