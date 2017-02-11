Can Apple still bring us the next 'it' thing in tech? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 71)

Shara Tibken joins the show to talk about what Apple has left in their bag of tricks. If anything. Plus, get ready save up, the 10th Anniversary iPhone could end up being over $1000.

Tech Culture
applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast

iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3

SoundCloud | Google Play | TuneIn

iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video

YouTube | Livestream | Stitcher

The Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 71



THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

Next Generation iPhones

Here's Why Apple's 10 Anniversary iPhone Will Likely Cost More Than $1000

The 2017 iPhone Could Cost Upwards of $1000

KGI predicts wireless charging for all three new iPhones, iPhone 8 requires higher cost 3D Touch sensor

All Three New 2017 iPhones to Feature Wireless Charging

iPhone 8 Production May Start Earlier Than Usual

New MacBook Pros

New Kaby Lake Based Mac Models...

Microsoft previews Office support for the MacBook Pro Touch Bar

BeatsX

Delayed BeatsX earphones will finally be available Feb. 10

Microsoft previews Office support for the MacBook Pro Touch Bar

CALL US: 1-800-616-2638

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

More stories

Up Next: Here's why tech has taken over our relationships
Close
Drag