Super Bowl-synced sex toys will buzz for Brady, rumble for Rams

CamSoda

Whether it's adding smells to VR porn, introducing us to twerking sexbots or letting users log in with a picture of their penis, CamSoda has a long, storied history of risque, eyebrow-raising publicity stunts that fall right in the intersection of sex and tech.

This year finds the adult webcam platform turning its attention to Super Bowl Sunday with a new plan to connect Bluetooth sex toys with the football action on screen.

Called SuperCast, the free feature is designed exclusively for the Lovense line of app-enabled sex toys. During Super Bowl 53 this Sunday, Lovense users curious to know what the buzz is about can turn SuperCast on in the Lovense app to sync their sex toy with the performance of the team they're rooting for -- the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots.

The idea is straightforward enough. When your team scores, um... so do you.

"CamSoda SuperCast corresponds to traditional fantasy football scoring systems," the company explains, "so just like getting points for a reception, yards gained, a touchdown, fumble recovery or a sack, SuperCast adjusts the intensity of the vibration for each."

CNET

Lovense makes a variety of connected sex toys, both for men and for women, all of which will work with SuperCast this Sunday. Each one uses a built-in Bluetooth radio to connect with the user's phone, tablet, computer or smart watch -- if they like, they can also share control of their device with a remote partner via the app. The most popular of these devices is the Lovense Lush, a $99 vibrating egg.

Pitched as an app-enabled twist on the modern sex toy and a potentially appealing fit for couples in long-distance relationships, the Lovense Lush raised over $100,000 when it first debuted on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo in 2015, and the company says it's sold over 300,000 units in total. Last year, Lovense released a second-generation version of the toy with an improved design that costs $119.

Lovense has collaborated with CamSoda before. Last year, the two partnered to let webcam viewers make real-time, toy-to-toy connections with the models on their screen, complete with optional physical surrogacy from specially-equipped, Lovense-compatible RealDoll sex robots. Earlier integrations include "BitCast," which connects Lovense toys with -- I swear I'm not making this up -- fluctuations in the Bitcoin market.

CamSoda doesn't share many details on how many users end up trying these gimmicky stunt features, though the company tells me it still gets over 10,000 submissions and 1.5 million pageviews per month for "OCast," which lets users lick their phone's screen to record and share their oral sex techniques.

Super Bowl LIII takes place this Sunday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 PM ET on CBS (disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company). If you're thinking of trying SuperCast out, please be careful -- these are two high-powered offenses we're talking about, after all.

