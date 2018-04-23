CBS/60 Minutes

Aleksandr Kogan, the app developer at the center of Facebook's data privacy scandal, says he isn't sure whether he ever read the social network's developer policy, which prohibited apps like his from selling or licensing Facebook data to marketing firms.

Kogan tells 60 Minutes in a report to be aired Sunday that he harvested the data of tens of millions of Facebook users, he didn't think obtaining it for a political consulting firm like his Cambridge Analytica was against the rules.

"The belief in Silicon Valley and certainly our belief…was that the general public must be aware that their data is being sold and shared and used to advertise to them," Kogan tells CBS' Lesley Stahl (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CNET). "And nobody cares."

Kogan now says he believes his assumptions were misguided and that what he did in 2014 "was not right and was not wise."

The 60 Minutes report will air Sunday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Cambridge Analytica is at the heart of a scandal that's stirred up two national governments and the world's largest social network. Facebook banned the UK-based political data analysis firm last month, saying it had improperly received as many as 87 million user profiles leaked from its service.

Facebook has said that Kogan, a Cambridge University lecturer, collected the data legitimately through a personality quiz app but then violated Facebook's terms by sharing the information with Cambridge Analytica, which was later hired by the Trump campaign during the 2016 US presidential election.

Facebook learned of the data infraction in 2015 but didn't inform the public. Instead, the company demanded that all the parties involved destroy the information. Recent reports say the data hasn't been completely deleted.

Cambridge Analytica has repeatedly said it obtained the data through a legal license with the company that gathered it.

