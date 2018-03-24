Cambridge Analytica: No Facebook data used in US election

The company at the heart of a scandal consuming two national governments and the world's largest social network has finally spoken out. The message: that it did not use data that it received through a third-party research agency in its work with the US presidential election.

"Please can I be absolutely clear: we did not use any GSR data in the work we did in the 2016 US presidential election," acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Tayler, wrote.

Cambridge Analytica is a UK-based data consultancy that obtained data about millions of Facebook users through methods that violated Facebook's policies. The company is further accused of holding on to the data after Facebook asked it to delete the files, and then using the information to socially engineer public opinion of the UK's Brexit referendum and US voters in the 2016 presidential campaign. GSR refers to the research company that initially obtained the data and shared it with Cambridge Analytica.

The lengthy message posted to the company's website that details the company's actions at the time, and what it's doing now to prove it did delete the data.

Cambridge Analytica acting CEO Alexander Tayler's message:

"As a data scientist I deeply believe in fairness and transparency in the way data is collected and processed. I am sorry that in 2014 SCL Elections (an affiliate of Cambridge Analytica) licensed Facebook data and derivatives from a research company (GSR) that had not received consent from most respondents. The company believed that the data had been obtained in line with Facebook's terms of service and data protection laws.

I became Chief Data Officer for Cambridge Analytica in October 2015. Shortly after, Facebook requested that we delete the data. We immediately deleted the raw data from our file server, and began the process of searching for and removing any of its derivatives in our system. When Facebook sought further assurances a year ago, we carried out an internal audit to make sure that all the data, all derivatives and backups had been deleted, and gave Facebook a certificate to this effect. Please can I be absolutely clear: we did not use any GSR data in the work we did in the 2016 US presidential election.

We are now undertaking an independent third-party audit to verify that we do not hold any GSR data. We have been in touch with the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) since February 2017, when we hosted its team in our London office to provide total transparency on the data we hold, how we process it, and the legal basis for us processing it. I want to make sure we remain committed to helping the ICO in their investigations.

The recent media frenzy has been distressing. The source of allegations against the company is not a whistleblower or a founder of the company. Christopher Wylie was a part-time contractor who left in July 2014 and has no direct knowledge of our work or practices since that date. He was at the company for less than a year, after which he was made the subject of restraining undertakings to prevent his misuse of the company's intellectual property while attempting to set up his own rival firm.

Cambridge Analytica was formed in 2013, out of a much older company called SCL Elections. Cambridge Analytica is a data science consultancy and marketing agency which does undertake some political work in the US, while SCL Elections is a consultancy focusing on non-US political campaigns. We take the disturbing recent allegations of unethical practices in our non-US political business very seriously. The Board has launched a full and independent investigation into SCL Elections' past practices, and its findings will be made available in due course.

As anyone who is familiar with our staff and work can testify, we in no way resemble the politically-motivated and unethical company that some have sought to portray. Our staff are a talented, diverse and vibrant group of people.

I believe that we should all have more control over our data, and there should be more transparency over how and when it is used. I welcome Europe's new data protection laws (GDPR). There are very good reasons for updating current data regulations, which date back years to a very different time. From giving everyone more protection, to promoting a more equal privacy landscape, these changes will be good for the industry as a whole."