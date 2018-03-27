Already embroiled in scandal, data research firm Cambridge Analytica could be in even more hot water. Reportedly the company sent foreign workers the US ahead of elections in 2014. If true the actions constitute violation of US campaign laws.

The firm recently came under fire for scraping the personal data of millions of Facebook users. That info was allegedly nabbed for the purpose of influencing voter behavior during the 2016 presidential election.

The resulting fallout has prompted a backlash against Facebook. Numerous corporations have pulled away from the social media giant. Most notably, Tesla and Space X head Elon Musk has deleted both company's Facebook presence.

Some rank and file individuals have also grown cool to Facebook's platform. The sentiment translated into a trending Twitter hashtag #DeleteFacebook.