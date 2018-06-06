Cambridge Analytica chief accused of swiping $8M from the company

Barcroft Media/Getty

The former chief executive of Cambridge Analytica Alexander Nix was accused on Wednesday of taking $8 million from the company ahead of its collapse.

Investors backing a rebrand of the data consultancy firm are currently in a stand-off with Nix while trying to persuade him to return the money, according to the Financial Times.

Nix reportedly took the money shortly after British journalists began reporting on the company's involvement in the mishandling of Facebook users' personal data -- a scandal that resulted in Cambridge Analytica shuttering its doors at the beginning of May.

Nix is due to give evidence in UK Parliament for a second time on Wednesday, after politicians issued a formal summons. Nix did not immediately respond to request for comment.