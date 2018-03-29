Cambridge Analytica boss to face UK government Facebook probe

Barcroft Media

The former boss of Cambridge Analytica, Alexander Nix, has agreed to appear before the UK government.

Mr Nix will answer questions about the recent scandal around the manipulation of Facebook users' data.

Nix was suspended from his position as CEO of the controversial data company when it was alleged data from Facebook had been misused to influence the US presidential election and the UK's Brexit referendum. Nix will now appear before a UK parliamentary committee, which is likely to take place on 17 April.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has already declined to appear before the committee.