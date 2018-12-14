Call of Duty creator reportedly evacuated after bomb threat

Getty Images

The creator of a popular combat video game reportedly received a bomb threat Thursday, part of what appears to be a string of blackmail attempts.

The offices of Los Angeles-based Infinity Ward, developer of the popular Call of Duty franchise, were evacuated following the threat, according to Kotaku. Police reportedly were called to the scene and the office was cleared without problem.

Activision, the parent company of Infinity Ward, didn't immediately respond to a report for comment.

The reported bomb threat comes after a series of similar threats emailed to different organizations, companies and institutions across the country, according to CBS News. The bomb threats reportedly demanded payment in bitcoin. Law enforcement authorities reportedly said the threats weren't "credible."

On Tuesday, Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California were evacuated following an anonymous bomb threat. No suspicious packages or devices were found.