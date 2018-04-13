The next time you're eating a meal and really want a piece a cake for dessert, why not do something creative and build an intricate machine that will serve it up for you?

In this video, posted on April 6 by Joesph's Machines, an impressive Rube Goldberg machine made from glasses, tubes, salad tongs, a spatula, a scale, a candle, a hammer, and a toy train work together to deliver a piece of cake.

"I hate waiting for dessert, so here's a Rube Goldberg machine to streamline dinnertime," YouTube user Joesph's Machines wrote on the video page. "It lets me keep eating, with no break before cake. It's my most complex yet and took three months to make so I hope you enjoy it."

One of the most interesting aspects of this DIY contraption is the use of other kinds of foods used to make the machine work, including corn on the cob, a stick of butter and a glass of orange juice.