Burt Reynolds dies at 82, fans remember actor online

Actor Burt Reynolds, the mustachioed icon who starred in such films as Smokey and the Bandit, Deliverance and The Cannonball Run, has died at 82, CBS News confirmed on Thursday.

JUST IN: Actor Burt Reynolds has died at age 82, his publicist confirms to @CBSNews. pic.twitter.com/86cOZFREXA — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 6, 2018

Born in Michigan in 1936, Reynolds played football for Florida State University before injuries ended his sports career and he moved into acting. His acting career began on television in the 1950s before heading into film. His breakout movie was 1971's Deliverance.

He was also offered the role of British super spy James Bond, Reynolds said, but he turned it down, thinking only an Englishman should play that iconic role. He also said he turned down the part of Han Solo in Star Wars.

Rejected roles aside, Reynolds made quite a career for himself as a devil-may-care man film fans either wanted to be or wanted to be with. He was Hollywood's top-grossing star each year from 1978 through 1982, according to CBS News. A bearskin-rug centerfold he posed for in Cosmopolitan magazine became a famous photo, though Reynolds later said he regretted the shot.

His most famous roles came in the late '70s and early '80s, when he starred in such movies as Smokey and the Bandit, The Cannonball Run, Semi-Tough and The Longest Yard. But he had a comeback of sorts with 1997's Boogie Nights, for which he earned a best supporting actor Oscar nomination.

As news of his death spread, fans and famous friends alike paid tribute to Reynolds. "You can be cool but you'll never be Burt Reynolds cool," wrote one fan.

Former California governor and fellow actor Arnold Schwarzenegger called Reynolds "one of my heroes," going on to say, "he was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me."

You can be cool but you’ll never be Burt Reynolds cool. RIP Bandit. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

Not Burt Reynolds! This is too much. Give him back now!!!! — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) September 6, 2018

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

Worked with Burt Reynolds on a TV show once. He introduced himself by saying, "Hi, I'm Burt Reynolds. I used to be big in the 70's." How do you not love that? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Another one of my all time favorites growing up. Thanks for the memories. I met Burt a few times at his theatre in Jupiter. Such an engaging and funny guy plus a huge mentor to young actors in Jupiter. His Carson shows were hilarious. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/ikUM9s5pdr — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018

I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the 90s before he did “Boogie Nights.” He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, “I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.” He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.” — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 6, 2018

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 6, 2018

My son fell in love with Smokey & The Bandit, and wanted to dress like Burt last Halloween. He is 7 years old, gonna be a rough night letting him know The Bandit took his last ride! pic.twitter.com/hYB311rfG0 pic.twitter.com/go37VQKNkm — Jeremy Westwood/Cheap Pop Radio (@CheapPopRadio) September 6, 2018

This makes me very sad. This man suffered a great deal over the past 10 years, or so. Health issues, loss of so many friends, bad career choices, financial issues and loneliness. Rest in peace Burt and thank you for the memories. — Mr. Voonsta (@MrVoonsta) September 6, 2018

Rest in peace Burt Reynolds. Thank you for so many great performances including this one in the Original Room, improvising with 2 of the greats. Say hi to Richard and Robin for us. #burtreynolds #richardpryor #robinwilliams #TheComedyStore #tbt pic.twitter.com/LOFCkNBtXZ — The Comedy Store (@TheComedyStore) September 6, 2018

Reynolds appealed to various groups of fans, and car lovers had a special relationship with the man who made being behind the wheel look so cool. Wrote one Twitter user, "You were the reason why I was so into cars. From Cannonball Run to Smokey and the Bandit. Damn. You were a real stud!" Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the Los Angeles Auto Show also acknowledged the man who played the Bandit.

REST IN PEACE BURT REYNOLDS!!! 🙏🏼 YOU were the reason why I was so into cars. From Cannonball Run to Smokey and the Bandit. Damn. You were a real stud! — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) September 6, 2018

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018

RIP to a 70s icon. 😢 Forever east bound and down and riding off in the sunset in the black t-top Firebird. Say hello to Buford T. Justice. 👍 pic.twitter.com/faaZBHy41O — Eric Wolski (@lovedablues) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was such a legend. My dad took me to every one of his movies as a kid. Smokey and the Bandit... Cannonball Run. I really wanted that Trans-Am. That was my favorite matchbox car. RIP. pic.twitter.com/IfVHG4yyFe — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 6, 2018

Over and out for the last time. RIP Burt 😘 pic.twitter.com/bIelGkeirG — Donnie (@DonnieDan23earp) September 6, 2018



