BuzzFeed eyes going public in 2018, report says

Digital news and media publisher BuzzFeed is eyeing going public next year, according to report by Axios.

The news comes after Snap, the parent of disappearing photo app Snapchat, whet Wall Street's appetite for another millennial tech darling to produce an IPO spectacle. A month ago, Snap's shares priced higher than expected in its initial public offering and popped 44 percent in their first day. (The stock has since come back to Earth. It's trading 10 percent lower from its opening price.)

Snap and BuzzFeed something else in common: They're both backed by Comcast's NBCUniversal. The TV and film company bought into Snap's IPO to the tune of $500 million, and last month it doubled down on its funding of BuzzFeed with another $200 million investment, following one of the same size last year.

BuzzFeed declined to comment.