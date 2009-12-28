CNET también está disponible en español.

Buzz Out Loud Podcast 1134: Listener Co-Host Show

This year, we bring Stephen (aka Darthweef), Joanne (aka Engnr_chik), Tom Merritt (the doppleganger from the UK) and Phil Barter onto the show!

Now Playing: Watch this: Ep. 1134: Listener Co-Host Show
44:52

Podcast



EPISODE 1134

 The co-hosts for this year's episode:

1. Stephen Johnson (aka darthweef)
For the love of geeks
New Brew Thursday podcast

2. Joanne Fong (aka Engnr_chik)
JoanneFong.com

3. Tom Merritt (aka GatorRock)
RunMerrittRun.com

4. Phil Barter (aka smilingphil)
Recovery Audio podcast

