On this podcast, we talk about:
- How the Japanese company Zozo hopes to reinvent online clothing shopping.
- Amazon will start direct sales of a lot more new Apple devices.
- Alibaba's Singles' Day hits yet another sales record.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Buying clothes online is about to get super weird (The 3:59, Ep. 488)
