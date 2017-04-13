Burger King's new ad intentionally sets off Google Home

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Please admit it.

You dream of your gadgets being able to interact with each other. That way, you can concentrate on breathing and eating and your gadgets can do all the thinking.

How helpful, then, of Burger King's new TV ad to deliberately trigger your Google Home to tell you all about its no-doubt sumptuous Whopper.

In the ad, a kindly young burger-maker explains that the commercial is a mere 15 seconds. This isn't enough time to explain just how wonderful the Whopper is.

So he resorts to: "OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?"

Anyone possessed of a Google Home device will immediately leap for joy. Or, at least, leap. For their device could come to life and offer the Wikipedia description of a Whopper. That should make you want to rush out and get one, surely.

Google confirmed to me it had no involvement in the making of this oeuvre. This isn't surprising after a few Google Home owners got upset when the company started serving "Beauty and the Beast" ads from its little gadget.

Burger King didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

So will this ad delight its Google Home-owning audience? Will it annoy all those entirely sensible people who still live without one of these home helpers? Will it incite Amazon to demand its own version for Alexa?

And then there's the slightly curious wording of "What is the Whopper burger?" Well, this gets Burger King the Google search result it wants.

The more natural "What is a whopper?" gets you results about unusual largeness and, yes, lies.

There is, of course, an even bigger problem. Won't those traditionally sensitive iPhone owners sue Burger King for discrimination?

