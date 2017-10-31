CNET también está disponible en español.

Build adorable 'The Last Jedi' bears and porgs

Star Wars fans can make cuddly versions of Chewbacca, Poe Dameron, Captain Phasma, a porg and more at Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Snuggle with Chewbacca in bear form. 

Build-A-Bear Workshop

New Star Wars Lego sets, action figures and even AR-equipped robots are coming out for "The Last Jedi" movie. 

But for those fans who want something a bit more on the snuggly side there are Star Wars character plush toys from Build-A-Bear Workshop

Collectors can build bear versions of ChewbaccaCaptain Phasma and Poe Dameron. The new bears are customizable with various Star Wars sound effects you can add, and retail for around $35 (about £26 or AU$45).

Who can resist Captain Phasma as a teddy bear?

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Previous Star Wars bears (that are still for sale on the Build-A-Bear website) include Kylo RenReyYodaDarth VaderBoba FettR2-D2 and more.

For those fans who don't want a bear, there's also a plush porg, which retails for $12.50 (about £9 or AU$16). Porgs are cute puffin-like creatures that can be found dwelling along the cliffs of Ahch-To. 

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters worldwide on Dec. 15.

