'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' cast reunites for 20th anniversary

Twenty years ago, we met a teenage slayer and her friends who battled vampires, demons, monsters and high school pop quizzes in Joss Whedon's " Buffy the Vampire Slayer." For seven seasons, we watched Buffy grow up to become the kind of sassy culture icon that many TV shows continue to copy.

In honor of the show's 20th anniversary, Entertainment Weekly dedicated next week's magazine cover (four different covers in all) to the cast of the hit TV series.

The magazine also caught up with Whedon and the cast, including Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), David Boreanaz (Angel), James Marsters (Spike), Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg), Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), Kristine Sutherland (Joyce Summers), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn), Alexis Denisof (Wesley Wyndam-Pryce), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Amber Benson (Tara) and Seth Green (Oz) to see what they think of being on the kind of TV show that resonates with fans for 20 years.

"The most important thing to me is that I have had people come up to me and say the show made me feel different about what they could be, about what they could do, about how they respond to problems, about being a female leader," Whedon told EW. "People getting strength from my own little terrors is ... There is no better legacy than that."

There's a also a fun gallery of photos featuring Whedon and the cast in what looks like a very sinister library with plenty of shoutouts to the TV series including Caulfield posing with a white rabbit to remind us that her character revealed the Easter bunny was indeed evil.

The slideshow also includes a painting of Anthony Stewart Head (Giles), who apparently couldn't be at the photo shoot due to conflicting schedules.

"So sad I couldn't join the reunion -- wasn't for lack of trying -- literally coincided with the tech rehearsal of Love In Idleness. Bummer," Head tweeted on Wednesday.

"This is surreal," Whedon commented on getting back together for the photo shoot. "For the most part, this is like a high school reunion but much worse because they all still look really great. I was hoping some of them would puff out a bit. But that did not take place."

