'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' stars thank fans on 20th anniversary

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

"In every generation there is a chosen one. She alone will stand against the vampires the demons and the forces of darkness. She is the slayer." And so began "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" TV series, which debuted on March 10, 1997 on The WB and ended on May 20, 2003, on UPN.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" turns 20 Friday and social media is buzzing with tributes, quotes and memes. The show's creator Joss Whedon and its writing staff and actors -- who have all gone on to even bigger careers -- are paying tribute to the groundbreaking series that paved the way for other TV shows to tackle everything from LGBTQ relationships to abusive partners, all with vampires, werewolves and demons in the background.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reminded me, a hard-core fan, that being a weirdo outcast can be cool, and that even if you're not the most popular kid in school you can still find your own Scooby Gang to hang out with. The only difference being my high school wasn't built on top of the Hellmouth.

Here's a collection of some of the cast and crew of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" saying thanks for 20 years of "grrrr, arrrghh."

Joss Whedon (showrunner and creator)

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy)

Alyson Hannigan (Willow)

Anthony Stewart Head (Giles)

Amber Benson (Tara)

James Marsters (Spike)

Emma Caulfield (Anya)

Adam Busch (Warren)

Juliet Landau (Drusilla)

Clare Kramer (Glory)

Felicia Day (Vi)

Julie Benz (Darla)

Jane Espenson (series writer/co-executive producer)

Drew Z. Greenberg (series writer)

