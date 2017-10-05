According to the Pixel 2's technical specification site , the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will not come with any headphones in the box. Instead, you will find a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter now. Yes, that means Google also got rid of the headphone jack just as Apple did with the iPhone 7 last year.

Now Playing: Watch this: Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL first look

Including an adapter will make it possible to use your current headphones, but ultimately what Google probably wants is for you to fork over $159 for its Pixel Buds. On the other hand, Google is selling USB-C headphones through its online store, but at nearly the same price as the completely wireless Pixel Buds, what's the point?