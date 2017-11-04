Broadcom reportedly eyeing Qualcomm purchase

Are we about to have fewer chipmakers?

Could be, according to a report Friday saying Broadcom is talking to advisors about acquiring Qualcomm. The report from Bloomberg News cites people familiar with the deal. "No final decisions have been made and there's no guarantee a deal will go ahead," says Bloomberg, indicating the talks are still in an early stage.

Representatives from Broadcom and Qualcomm declined to comment for Bloomberg's story.

Qualcomm is in the middle of its own acquisition efforts, as it works to close its $47 billion purchase of NXP Semiconductors.