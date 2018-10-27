British Airways hack may have hit 185,000 more customers

Kent German/CNET

A British Airways data breach could have hit another 185,000 of its customers.

The airline's investigation into the hack, which it announced in September, revealed that people who made reward bookings between April 21 and July 28 using a payment card could have had personal information stolen, it said Thursday.

It's notifying the holders of an additional 77,000 payment cards that their name, billing address, email address, and payment information (including card number, expiry date and CVV security codes) may have been compromised. It will also notify an additional 108,000 customers that their same information may have been compromised, except for their security codes.

British Airways also revised its original estimate of 380,000 payment cards impacted between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5 down to 244,000, bringing the total number of cards potentially hit to 429,000 across two separate time periods.

It noted that there hadn't been verified cases of fraud resulting from the breach, but anyone who suffered financial losses as a result of the breach would be reimbursed.

Customers who don't hear from the airline by 5 p.m. GMT on Friday "do not need to take any action," the airline said in a statement.