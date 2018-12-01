Batwoman clues? Ruby Rose shares candid photos from Arrowverse set

When Batwoman meets up with Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow (a team-up referred to as the Arrowverse), there's bound to be excitement.

The three-episode crossover event titled "Elseworlds" on The CW Network is scheduled for December, but that doesn't mean we can't get more clues from the cast before then.

Lucky for Batwoman fans, the actor who plays her, Ruby Rose, revealed another behind-the-scenes look at her superhero costume. On Friday, Rose shared new photos on her Instagram that include a closer look at her Batwoman costume with the red bat logo, and her cowl.

It's great to see Rose happily sharing costume photos from the set on social media, especially after quitting Twitter due to disgruntled fans who didn't want her to play Batwoman, especially after it was revealed she'd be the first openly gay DC Comics superhero on TV.

While no details of the Elseworlds plot have been revealed, it's fun to speculate what will happen to Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl when Batwoman comes on the scene. Based on this photo, I'm crossing my fingers Supergirl and Batwoman become best friends.

The Arrowverse crossover begins on The CW on Dec. 9 with The Flash, continuing Dec. 10 with Arrow and ending Dec. 11 with Supergirl.