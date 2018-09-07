Brilliant Control touchscreen home hub with Alexa now available

Brilliant

Smart home company Brilliant on Thursday announced its self-installed control panels are on sale. We saw the Brilliant Control earlier this year at CES 2018 -- it lets you swap out your light switch for a Wi-Fi-connnected touchscreen smart home hub. With Amazon Alexa services built in, you can use it to control everything from your lights and thermostat to music and video doorbells.

Available now starting at $299, Brilliant's panels use Amazon's Display Cards like those on Amazon's Echo Show device that give you the visual information associated with any Alexa skill you're using.

"It puts Alexa in the walls of your home -- no more clutter -- and because it has a touchscreen, it makes access to things like Ring, Sonos, Hue, etc. available to anyone in the home," a spokesman for Brilliant said.

Along with Alexa, there's support for Google Assistant, Sonos, Nest, Ecobee, Honeywell, Ring, Philips Hue and Wemo lights and smart plugs. Hubs like Samsung SmartThings also allow it to connect with smart locks, Z-Wave or Zigbee products.