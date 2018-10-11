On this podcast, we talk about:
- The Pixel 3 and that inconsistent use of the notch
- The Pixel Slate and that missing keyboard
- The Home Hub and that absent camera
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Breaking down the Pixel 3, Pixel Slate and Home Hub (The 3:59, Ep. 471)
