Brad Pitt prepares for battle in Netflix's 'War Machine' trailer

War -- what is it good for? Absolutely nothing, obviously, except maybe inspiring loads of great films.

Netflix is getting in on that action action with a new black comedy about the war in Afghanistan. Here's the first trailer for "War Machine", starring Brad Pitt.

Written and directed by David Michôd, the man behind "Animal Kingdom" and "The Rover", the film tells the story of outspoken real-life General Stanley McChrystal. Pitt plays the charismatic but divisive soldier who commanded NATO forces in Afghanistan before a very public fall from grace.

Netflix's original film is based on the book "The Operators: The Wild & Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan" by the late journalist Michael Hastings. The all-star cast includes Tilda Swinton, Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall and Meg Tilly.

The film streams on 26 May.

Netflix already has an array of critically acclaimed TV shows in the bag, and it's set its sights on a big movie success. Rival Amazon leads Netflix in the movie stakes, having secured Oscar glory for its film "Manchester By The Sea". So Netflix is bringing out big guns like Pitt, Angelina Jolie and, according to recent reports, the holy trinity of Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Netflix is also pushing for its first major blockbuster-style movie with December's "Bright" starring Will Smith, which released a trailer this week.

