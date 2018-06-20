Uber

Uber really is trying to do better, according to former brand executive Bozoma Saint John.

The company is "on its way to being great. It's not there yet," Saint John, former chief brand officer for the ride-hailing giant, told CNBC on Tuesday.

Saint John resigned last week after one year at the company that she described to CNBC as the "poster child for everything gone wrong." She was hired as company's chief brand officer in June 2017 to help clean up Uber's image after it was wracked by scandals.

Uber has faced criticism for its treatment of drivers, assaults on passengers by drivers, and sexual harassment within the company. Dara Khosrowshahi replaced founder Travis Kalanick as CEO in 2017 to help clear up its messes.

Khosrowshahi is "sincere in what he wants to do, along with the leadership team, and so he's trying to communicate that," Saint John told CNBC. "The culture is much better. It's on its path."