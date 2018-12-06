Both Satan and Santa come to Greendale in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer

Screenshot/CNET

In the new trailer for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's holiday special, Sabrina's friend Rosalind asks, "Is this what Christmas is like being a witch?"

The trailer for A MidWinter's Tale, which dropped Wednesday, shows all the usual trappings of the season, but with a sinister, magical undertone. Is Santa kidnapping someone? Maybe. Did a doll just blink? Likely. Is the Christmas tree shaking like it's possessed? For sure.

To quote Aunt Zelda, "It's time to light the Yule log. Otherwise, who knows what might come down our chimney."

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a reboot of the 90s show Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which in turn is an adaptation of the Archie Comic of the same name, which started in the 60s. Netflix's version came out in October, and part two is set for April 5. There's a hell of a lot more Satan in the reboot than the original, shall we say.

A MidWinter's Tale hits Netflix December 14.