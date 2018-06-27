Botched paint job turns statue of saint into Nicolas Cage

A 16th-century wooden figure of St. George at St. Michael's Church in Estella, Spain, was in need of renovation recently. But the restoration left St. George looking more like Boy George. Or maybe like Woody from Toy Story, French comic character Tintin, or a super-creepy Nicolas Cage, according to social media reactions.

Los mejores memes sobre la penosa restauración del 'San Jorge de Estella' https://t.co/2E2QJXMbMe pic.twitter.com/izBICHRbAh — Juank (@JCSura) June 26, 2018

De nuevo en España se vuelve a destrozar una obra de arte. Esta imagen es de San Jorge y del siglo XVI de San Miguel de Estella (Navarra). Curioso que los jefes contraten a semejantes restauradores, a lo mejor se tendrían que restaurar los jefes que los contratan ¿No? pic.twitter.com/G9iyLidgPr — Xavi Escaned (@escaned) June 26, 2018

Mi padre dice que el San Jorge de Estella restaurado se parece a Tintín. pic.twitter.com/KIpAbQgKBy — Ana Menéndez (@anuska_truska) June 26, 2018

Disney también está comprando a los ecce homo. Por ahora tiene ya a San Jorge de la Estrella y lo ha restaurado. pic.twitter.com/rnApW1hJ5D — Las crónicas de Deckard (@cronicasdeckard) June 26, 2018

De hecho ya vi que lo compararan directamente con esta figura. La editorial debería denunciar a la parroquia por plagio: pic.twitter.com/WbbU80DQr7 — Ébel (@komondc) June 26, 2018

Nuevas fuentes informan que la restauradora del San Jorge de Estella es muy fan de Tintín... pic.twitter.com/2ZtaRyqxNi — franXu (@panse1981) June 26, 2018

Que no os engañen, el San Jorge de Estella es Stingy de Lazy Town pic.twitter.com/xjfAI3YukI — Fernando Segovia (@fersegoji) June 25, 2018

¿Sabéis a qué me ha recordado la mascota Tarracvs de los Juegos Mediterráneos? pic.twitter.com/NldGvLLy15 — Ana Menéndez (@anuska_truska) June 26, 2018

San Jorge de Estella

Restaurado pic.twitter.com/qelzW2rVPy — 🇪🇸M30Norte🇪🇸 (@M30Norte) June 26, 2018

"We have experts examining the statue now to see whether the damage can be undone," Koldo Leoz, the mayor of Estella, told the New York Times. "It's possible the detail of the armor and original colors have been lost forever."

Leoz said he doesn't think the restorer had malicious intent, but that "they obviously have not acted responsibly with the treasure they had in their possession." Leoz told the Times the work was done by a workshop with expertise in arts and crafts for children and basic furniture repairs, not professional restoration. The company did not answer phone calls and their Facebook page has been taken down.

If this all sounds familiar, you're likely thinking back to 2012, when a woman named Cecilia Gimenez took it upon herself to repaint a fresco of Christ called "Ecce Homo" ("Behold the Man") in Borja, Spain. The resulting before-and-after photos went viral, made the town a tourist attraction, and created a meme dubbed Potato Jesus.

ArtUs Restoration Heritage, a restoration company in the same region of Spain as the church, has posted numerous photos and comments about the botched restoration on its Facebook page.

"I feel anger as a restorer, a lot of anger," wrote Abel Mondéjar Sánchez in Spanish on the page. "It's costing me a lot to make a name for myself, to earn my living ... Then you see this news and (it doesn't help)."