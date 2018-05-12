Stephen Shankland/CNET

SpotMini, Boston Dynamics' agile four-legged robot, will go on sale next year for companies that want a mechanical quadruped that can get places a wheeled device can't reach.

The company has ten SpotMini prototypes now and will work with manufacturing partners to build a hundred this year, said company President and co-founder Marc Raibert at a TechCrunch robotics conference Friday. "That's prelude to getting into a higher rate production" in anticipation of sales next year, he said.

Who'll buy it? Probably not you. Raibert wouldn't reveal price plans, but said the SpotMini robots could be useful for security patrols or for helping construction companies with building information management -- in other words, gathering data but exactly what's going on at a building site.

Boston Dynamics is among the highest profile robot companies around, getting a start with a loud, gas-powered Big Dog quadruped that could navigate challenging terrain and keep its balance. Later came Atlas, a humanoid robot that now can do flips, pick up boxes, and now run, too. SpotMini, whose development began while Boston Dynamics was a Google subsidiary for four and a half years, is remarkable for being not just fascinating to watch but also cute. That's pretty valuable given how leery a lot of us are about our robot overlords.