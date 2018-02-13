Boston Dynamics' SpotMini is a sort of Rorschach test for how you feel about robots. You might find the headless dog-like robot cute. You might find it creepy, like the ruthless security Boston Dynamics' inspired robo-dogs in the "Metalhead" episode of "Black Mirror." A new video posted by Boston Dynamics Monday blurs those lines even further.

The video, titled "Hey Buddy, Can You Give Me a Hand," shows a SpotMini approaching a closed door and looking briefly depressed about its inability to get through. A second SpotMini then shows up to help out. This is when the video veers into extra-weird territory.

SpotMini 2 is equipped with an extendable arm on top that expands, turns the door handle, opens the door and then holds it open for its little yellow buddy to go through.

This video is a setback for people who thought they'd be safe from SpotMini if they could just keep a latched door between themselves and the robo-dog. Let's just hope SpotMini and the humanoid Atlas don't start collaborating on the downfall of humanity. We wouldn't stand a chance.