Bose noise-masking Sleepbuds will be officially introduced June 20

Late last year Bose presold "prototypes" of a new product it was creating called Noise-Masking Sleepbuds that some 3,000 people picked up at a discount on crowd-funding site Indiegogo. Those early units shipped in April and after a couple of months of "real feedback from real people" Bose is ready to officially launch the product at a press event in New York City on June 20.

It's unclear if you'll be able to buy the Sleepbuds ($250) on June 20, but it wouldn't surprise me if they do go on sale that day. The totally wireless earphones, which play pleasing sounds that are designed to relax you and mask out external noises, such as a partner's snoring, were cosmetically finished in April. They only required a chip upgrade that would allow users to add additional sounds to the buds via the free companion app for iOS and Android. Note: They do not play music.

