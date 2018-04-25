Bose QuietComfort 35 II VS Sony WH-1000XM2

Design

The Bose gets the nod in the design department because it's a little lighter -- and slightly more comfortable. But the Sony also gets very high design marks. Both headphones fold flat into an included carrying case.

Features

Bose is still the gold standard for noise canceling but Sony's is equally impressive. The second-generation Bose QC35 adds a dedicated button for Google Assistant -- and it can be programmed for other functions, too. However, the Sony is the more feature-packed headphone overall, with touch controls and the ability to muffle your music and let the outside world in by simply holding your hand over the right ear cup. Both have companion apps that allow to tweak settings.

Sound

While their sound ratings are equal, the Sony arguably sounds a tad better, with better bass definition and slightly more dynamic sound. However, we preferred how the Bose performed as a headset for making calls.

Value

The headphones have the same list price. That said, you're more likely to see the Sony discounted, with refurbished units selling for $100 less.

Overall

We rated this match-up a tie in the ratings for a reason: It's very hard to pick a winner. The Bose is slightly more comfortable and very user friendly. But the Sony arguably sounds slightly better and has some nifty extra features. Both feature excellent sound and noise-canceling capabilities. If you can, buy both, try them out for a week, then keep the one you like better and return the other.