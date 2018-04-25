Bose QuietComfort 35 II VS Sony WH-1000XM2
The two top wireless noise-canceling headphones face off in this head-to-head comparison.Affiliate Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphone adds a dedicated button for Google Assistant, but it can be programmed for other functions, too. Retains its predecessor's top-of-the-line active-noise canceling, excellent wireless Bluetooth sound and extra-comfortable design. Works in wired mode with included cord if battery dies.
Battery isn't replaceable; same apparent design and performance as previous model.
Existing QC35 owners don't need to upgrade, but the addition of a dedicated Google Assistant button gives the already excellent wireless noise-cancelling headphone an extra bit of personality.
Overview
The Sony WH-1000XM2 is an excellent-sounding, comfortable wireless headphone with effective noise canceling that measures up to Bose's for muffling ambient noise. Its battery life has been improved and it has some nifty extra features geared toward frequent travelers.
It should perform a little better as a headset. Battery isn't replaceable.
Sony's WH-1000XM2 may not be quite as comfortable as Bose's QuietComfort 35 II, but in some respects it's a superior headphone.