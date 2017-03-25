A lot of people who own Bose's popular QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling headphone never bother to update the headphone's firmware. But plenty do and some aren't happy with the latest update, complaining it's been detrimental to their headphone's performance -- the noise cancelling in particular.

Jason, a CNET reader, recently sent me an email pointing me to an online thread discussing the contentious firmware upgrades. He said that since my review of the headphone -- it received a CNET Editors' Choice award -- "Bose has updated the firmware several times, which has rendered the ANC [noise-cancelling] completely useless. This problem has been ongoing for a month with a hundreds of people complaining on the Bose forum."

It's unclear how many people have experienced the problem, but Bose hasn't been able to get to the bottom of it. On March 7, a Bose community manager who, coincidentally, is also named Jason (Jason_G), said, "You've told us that something is wrong, and although we have tested rigorously, we haven't been able to replicate what you've told us. We will get to the bottom of this and we need your help."

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

At the behest of Bose's engineering team, Jason_G asked for 20 volunteers in the UK and the US to send in their headphones for analysis to "determine a root cause for these reports." It took several days, but Bose eventually got what it was looking for and Jason_G announced on March 22 that initial evaluations had begun on the first batch of headphones that had been sent in.

Last week I asked Bose about its request for volunteers to return their headphones.

"We tested the latest QC35 firmware before its release, and again after its release," a Bose spokesperson told me. "Both times, we verified that the update didn't change the headphone's noise-cancelling. In order to understand what else might be happening, we need products back from people experiencing a problem. That feedback has come in from such a small fraction of owners, that too few have been returned for us to do that. So, we asked those customers to send us their product. We want to help, and that's not unusual for us."

This is not the first time Bose has had a problem with a firmware release. Back in January, some in the Bose forum as well as on Reddit complained that firmware 1.2.9 impacted sound quality adversely. It also introduced a bug where PlayStation Vita users couldn't connect to their Vitas. This issue was fixed in the latest 1.2.10 firmware update.

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Personally, I've always appreciated products that have upgradable firmware and can add features over time. (For instance, Bose added the ability to connect two QuietComfort 35 headphones to the same device simultaneously, allowing you to share your music or watch a movie with another person.) However, occasionally updates that are intended to make a product better end up making it worse.

I wish I could report that I verified the problem that some QuietComfort 35 users are having. But I can't. After I recently upgraded a brand-new special edition blue QuietComfort 35 from 1.05 to 1.2.10 firmware, the noise cancellation seemed as good as before.

It helped that an executive in our CNET office had the same exact limited edition blue colored headphone -- Bose says it's just about to run out of that color -- and had never updated it. That made it easy for me to A/B (compare) my updated review sample with his non-updated one.

Interestingly, some QuietComfort 35 users have said they've downgraded their firmware back to 1.06, but it failed to correct the perceived noise-cancelling problem.

With the mystery deepening, Bose is scheduled to report back on its evaluation of those returned headphones. As soon as Jason_G from Bose gives us an update, I'll update this article. Stay tuned.