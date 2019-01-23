CNET también está disponible en español.

Bohemian Rhapsody now on Digital HD: Every way to watch

Rami Malek's turn as Freddie Mercury is available to watch at home the same day as it earned five Oscar nominations.

Bohemian Rhapsody is now available for home release, making the Oscar-nominated film available nearly everywhere.

Bohemian Rhapsody just earned five Oscar nominations on the same day it became available for viewing at home on Digital HD.

The Rami Malek-starred movie about singer Freddie Mercury and the rise of his band Queen is now available in all digital stores, in all digital stores, including iTunesGoogle PlayVuduAmazonFandango Now and Microsoft Movies & TV. You can also buy it through the Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service, and link those stores to your Movies Anywhere account to view on whichever device you want. That way you can watch it from your iPhoneiPad, Android device, RokuPlayStation 4Xbox OneAmazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

If you would like a physical copy of Bohemian Rhapsody, the film will release on Feb. 12 on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD.

