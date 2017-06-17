See Boeing's fancy new planes fly together in aerial ballet

Now Playing: Watch this: Watch two Boeing jetliners perform synchronized flying

Boeing is showing off some of its latest commercial airplanes, the 787-10 Dreamliner and the smaller 737 MAX 9.

A new video shows the two planes flying together in a scenic dance with plenty of wow moments, from dramatic takeoffs to closely synchronized flight paths and banking maneuvers. The size difference between the planes really stands out. The Dreamliner looks like a mother whale with its adorable child following behind.

Boeing wants everyone to know it didn't cheat on the video: "This is a real video of our Boeing 737 MAX 9 and 787-10 Dreamliner being flown by our test pilots. No CG effects were used in any of the footage. Video was captured mostly from a chase plane and helicopter as our newest airplanes flew together for the first time over beautiful Washington State earlier this month."

The promotional video, released on Friday, comes just ahead of the major Paris Air Show event. Both planes are due to go into service in 2018.