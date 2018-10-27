Boba Fett standalone Star Wars film now '100% dead'

StarWars.com

LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy reportedly confirmed Thursday that development of an oft-rumored Boba Fett standalone film has come to an end.

Her remarks, reported earlier by Sirus XM's Erick Weber, simultaneously confirmed the project was being worked on and marked its death.

Kathleen Kennedy just confirmed to me Boba Fett movie is 100% dead, 100% focusing on THE MANDALORIAN #StarWars — 𝗘𝗪𝗲𝗯 (@ErickWeber) October 26, 2018

Instead, the focus of Disney-owned LucasFilm is being shifted to the upcoming series The Mandalorian, which will premiere exclusively on Disney's yet-unnamed streaming service. The series is helmed by Iron Man director Jon Favreau, along with an intriguing set of other directors, and focuses on a mysterious individual inspired by Boba Fett.

The Star Wars franchise has been in flux since the disappointing box office returns of the spin-off film "Solo." Though LucasFilm has rejected reports that all spin-offs have been put on hold, reports have surfaced that the studio is reevaluating its approach to films beyond the new trilogy, which will come to an end with the upcoming Star Wars: Episode 9, scheduled for release Dec. 20, 2019.

At time of publication, Disney had yet to respond to a request for comment.