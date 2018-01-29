The meme spawned at Sunday night's Grammy Awards is going to come in so handy.

Blue Ivy Carter, 6, seated between parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z, was captured on camera apparently shushing her famous folks as they applauded singer Camila Cabello.

Not many people get to tell Bey and Jay what to do, but their oldest child definitely holds that privilege. Twitter users were quick to share the image.

LMFAOOOOOOO BLUE TOLD BEYONCÉ AND JAY Z TO STOP CLAPPING! — buttercup. (@_iPiiNKYPROMiSE) January 29, 2018

Yo did Blue Ivy just tell her parents to not clap? Lol. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Lrvf3DasbO — Music Heads TV💫 (@MusicHeadsTV) January 29, 2018

Blue: calm down mother, dad you too. Y’all bring attention and you already know I didn’t wanna be here. Thanks https://t.co/dqdXq5OKD4 — Fresco™ (@Frescomelts) January 29, 2018

Blue ain’t forget how they did Mom last year. God forgives, small children do not. https://t.co/rwSPLwYX6J — Jamilah (@JamilahLemieux) January 29, 2018

y’all think blue funny but Beyoncé giving her a whooping as soon as she get home — 🆉 (@bIackfonds) January 29, 2018

Blue telling Bey and Jay to simmer down💀 pic.twitter.com/qSSQC7UMWD — Black Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) January 29, 2018

"Keep it cool, Ma." Can you imagine saying that to Beyonce? — Sharley (@MermaidOnTV) January 29, 2018

She hit them with that "please act like you've been here before" — Amy Blackhouse (@aanywhore) January 29, 2018

I think it's safe to say that both of them are wrapped around her right pinky finger — 🏆RocKSteady🏆 (@TabbyV_) January 29, 2018

Blue told Beyoncé to stop clapping and Beyoncé did what she was told — Girth Brooks (@_liddoboss) January 29, 2018

Expect to see the GIF of Blue's royal shushing used whenever someone, anyone, on social media needs to be told to chill out or pipe down.