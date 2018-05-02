Blu phone maker settles with FTC over data privacy issues

Sarah Tew/CNET

The phone maker behind one of the top-selling devices on Amazon has reached a settlement with the FTC.

After researchers discovered in 2016 that Blu's phones were sending personal data -- including text messages, contact lists and location -- to servers in China, the Florida-based company vowed to update its software and end the data privacy issues, calling it a "mistake." Eight months later, the same security researchers found that Blu phones were still siphoning off the same data to Chinese servers.

The issue comes from the software pre-installed on all Blu devices, from a company called Shanghai Adups Technology. The software, which Blu uses to help update their phones, also mined for data and could not be removed. It also never told people that their phones were sending that data to Chinese servers.

On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it reached a settlement with Blu, where the company agrees to implement a security program that would actually address the security risks with all its devices, both new and old. It will also be subjected to third-party checks every two years for the next 20 years. Blu and its president Samuel Ohev-Zion will also be prohibited from misleading the public about how it protects people's privacy.

Blu didn't respond to a request for comment.

Breaking the terms of FTC settlements can result in a fine of up to $41,484 for each violation, according to the agency. The company has sold more than 50 million devices in the past, and is still among the top 5 selling mobile devices on Amazon.

After Amazon learned of Blu's privacy issues last July, it briefly suspended the company from selling on its website but returned in about a week.

The settlement hasn't taken effect yet, as it's open for public comment until May 30.