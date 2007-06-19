Category: Publishing

Blogger is a Web-based blogging platform owned by Google. Users can create and customize their own blogs, and have them hosted for free. The service offers many ways for bloggers to tailor the user experience, from changeable themes to a custom domain name. Blogger also enables blog owners to add collaborators and other administrators to help them write or manage user comments.

Google has integrated Blogger into a number of services, including the Google browser toolbar. Users of the toolbar who come across something interesting can click a special button that will grab the page information and put it into a new post. There's also a plug-in for Microsoft Word to do the same thing with any document.

Web site: www.blogger.com

