Blizzard throwing 20th anniversary Diablopalooza

Photo by Blizzard

Can you believe it's been 20 years since the release of the original Diablo on December 31, 1996? The game was one of Blizzard's earliest properties and quite rightly helped cement the developer's excellent reputation for sci-fi and fantasy RPGs.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Blizzard is throwing a limited-time party, and everyone's invited. Across Diablo III, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Heroes of the Storm, World of Warcraft and Starcraft II, a number of Diablo-themed events are occurring. Diablo III, naturally, has the biggest, with the event The Darkening of Tristram, which reimagines the first 16 levels of the original Diablo game, including quests, monsters and NPCs.

World of Warcraft will see an invasion of characters from the Diablo world of Sanctuary, Overwatch players will get Diablo-themed sprays and Heroes of the Storm players will get to play a new brawl map. Meanwhile Hearthstone players get a Diablo-themed Tavern Brawl and StarCraft II players will get a Lord of Terror worker portrait.

Blizzard has teased more to come, so you can keep an eye out for announcements here.