Blizzard throws shade at Star Wars Battlefront II on Twitter

Over the past 48 hours, EA has experienced record breaking backlash on Reddit for a comment it made about why its latest game, Star Wars Battlefront II, has such a high cost for unlocking main characters like Luke Skywalker. The company has since lowered the prices by 75 percent, but some fans are still not satisfied.

Enter Blizzard Entertainment today on Twitter. After seeing all the controversy, the company pointed out that Star Craft II recently went free-to-play, and well...just look at the tweets (and feel the burn):

Number of hours it takes to earn the full StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty Campaign: 0 — StarCraft (@StarCraft) November 14, 2017

Number of hours before you can play ANY Co-op Commander in StarCraft II: 0 — StarCraft (@StarCraft) November 14, 2017

Number of pay-to-win mechanics in StarCraft II: 0



Free to Play - Now Live! pic.twitter.com/a02OYUCYZU — StarCraft (@StarCraft) November 14, 2017

Twitter followers did not disappoint with their responses either:

To be fair, Starcraft II is a much older game, but we'll have to wait and see if EA has a response to this massive burn.