Blizzard launches esports app for Overwatch, Hearthstone and more

Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard has a deep investment in esports, following its experiences with StarCraft II's tournament scene and the growing Overwatch League. Now fans can follow Blizzard's many multiplayer-centric franchises with a new app for iOS and Android.

The Blizzard Esports Mobile App is available now, and it's focused on delivering scores, schedules, updates and other game-centric updates in a manner that'll be familiar to people who have MLB or NBA apps installed on their phones.

The app currently supports the following titles:

Overwatch

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

StarCraft

StarCraft II

World of Warcraft

It's worth noting there's a caveat with the inclusion of Overwatch in the app. The Overwatch League, which'll kick off its second season next year, isn't included.

The announcement comes before Blizzard's biggest annual event, Blizzcon, with fans expecting a series of announcements about Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Heroes of the Storm and more. Diablo fans, on the other hand, may want to temper their expectations.

You can download the Blizzard Esports Mobile app for iOS here, and for Android here.