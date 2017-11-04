Starcraft II going free-to-play, Blizzard announces

Gamespot

Starcraft II, Blizzard's legendary real-time-strategy game, will soon be available for free, the company announced at BlizzCon 2017 Friday.

Starting Nov. 14, fans will be able to play through the whole Wings of Liberty campaign at no charge. People who already purchased Wings of Liberty will get a free copy of Heart of the Swarm, the game's second expansion.

Though Starcraft II has been around for seven years now, it remains one of Blizzard's most popular and successful titles. It's easy for beginners to learn the ropes, but incredibly challenging once you start taking on other players online. Newcomers might want to check out this game now that it's free, and the new campaigns mean veterans have a great reason to return.

The BlizzCon convention for all things Blizzard runs through Saturday in Anaheim, California.