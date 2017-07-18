New 'Blade Runner 2049' trailer revels in a dangerous future

2:33 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Nobody's happy in the second trailer for "Blade Runner 2049." New footage from the sequel to director Ridley Scott's groundbreaking 1982 film "Blade Runner" dropped on Monday and it comes bearing a few plot hints to add to what we learned from the first trailer back in May.

There's an ominous sense of foreboding as we get warnings of an oncoming war. We also learn more about Los Angeles Police Department Officer K's hunt for original-movie replicant-hunter Rick Deckard.

Deckard (Harrison Ford) tells Officer K, played by Ryan Gosling: "I covered my tracks. Scrambled the records. We were being hunted!" The trailer will keep you speculating on who's a replicant and who isn't.

There's plenty of visual candy to keep fans engaged: a flying car inside a building, Leto's crazy eyes, a gunfight, snippets of furious action. The kicker is this line: "The future of the species is finally unearthed." The "Blade Runner" world is looking just as dirty, grim and neon-soaked as ever.

"Blade Runner 2049" opens in theaters worldwide in early October.