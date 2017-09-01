BlackBerry's KeyOne gets a brooding black paint job

BlackBerry hasn't shown off a brand new device at this year's IFA, but it has given its KeyOne Android keyboard phone a fresh lick of paint.
The KeyOne Black Edition is, as the name suggests, a black version of the phone, which does away with the silver edging of the regular model. It comes with 4GB rather than 3GB of RAM too, and you can get it with 64GB of storage -- a boost over the 32GB on the standard model.
Those boosts raise the price a touch, costing £549 (rather than £499) in the UK. US and Australian availability of the new model isn't yet known but that price converts to around $710 or AU$890.
I do like the stark black version of the phone, although it's disappointing BlackBerry hasn't shown off any properly new hardware at the show. It did tease an upcoming touchscreen phone, however, that will arrive in October.
IFA 2017
Grab your tech passport and travel to Berlin for the massive IFA consumer-electronics trade show.
-
Sep 1BlackBerry's KeyOne gets a brooding black paint job
-
Sep 1Razer's big-screen Blade Pro gets a cheaper option
-
Sep 1Philips Hue expands on HomeKit, teases new 'Hue Entertainment'
-
Aug 31JBL hooks up with Under Armour for the Sport Wireless Train
Discuss: BlackBerry's KeyOne gets a brooding black...