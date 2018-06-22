CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

BlackBerry Key2 US preorders start June 29, on sale July 13

Time to get your button-mashing skills up to par.

blackberry-key2-josh-miller-8573

 Josh Miller/CNET

Fans of physical keyboards: get ready. 

BlackBerry's Key2 phone will be available in the US for preorder starting on June 29, according to a tweet from BlackBerry Mobile. 

Announced earlier this month, the Key2 is the successor to 2017's BlackBerry KeyOne. Like that phone, the Key2 is a premium Android phone with BlackBerry's iconic QWERTY keyboard. 

CNET's Jessica Dolcourt has been using the Key2 for a few days and says the overall device design is improved, but the keyboard has a "steep learning for people who currently use all-touch phones." 

You can read her full BlackBerry Key2 hands-on experience so far, which includes full specs and pricing for the device. 

Now Playing: Watch this: BlackBerry Key2 adds a better keyboard
1:30
Next Article: Tech condemns Trump: Apple, Microsoft, Airbnb oppose separating families at the border