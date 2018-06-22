BlackBerry Key2 US preorders start June 29, on sale July 13

Josh Miller/CNET

Fans of physical keyboards: get ready.

BlackBerry's Key2 phone will be available in the US for preorder starting on June 29, according to a tweet from BlackBerry Mobile.

🇺🇸 #KEY2 pre-orders in the United States start June 29th! 🎉 https://t.co/gSvZ2E9xT8 — BlackBerry Mobile (@BBMobile) June 21, 2018

Announced earlier this month, the Key2 is the successor to 2017's BlackBerry KeyOne. Like that phone, the Key2 is a premium Android phone with BlackBerry's iconic QWERTY keyboard.

CNET's Jessica Dolcourt has been using the Key2 for a few days and says the overall device design is improved, but the keyboard has a "steep learning for people who currently use all-touch phones."

You can read her full BlackBerry Key2 hands-on experience so far, which includes full specs and pricing for the device.