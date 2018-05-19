BlackBerry Key2 may get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 chip

Josh Miller/CNET

The BlackBerry Key2 will be unveiled on June 7, and we may now be getting an idea of how fast the phone could be.

Two listings for an unannounced BlackBerry phone appeared on benchmarking site Geekbench (here and here). The listings tell us the BlackBerry phone runs Android 8.1 and comes with a Snapdragon 660 processor.

Since no current BlackBerry phone fits this bill, Android Headlines speculates this is the BlackBerry Key2.

The Snapdragon 660 is Qualcomm's midrange smartphone chip and is found in devices like the Oppo R11s and Vivo X20. It isn't as speedy as the Snapdragon 845, but it's a step up from the Snapdragon 625 chip found in the BlackBerry KeyOne.

The Geekbench listings also suggest the BlackBerry Key2 may come in two different variants, one with 4GB of RAM and another with 6GB.

BlackBerry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.