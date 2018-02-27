Evan Blass

The all-screen design seen in phones like last year's iPhone X and the Galaxy S8 is already popular, and an upcoming BlackBerry phone might be following suit.

Mobile industry reporter Evan Blass tweeted out a photo Monday alleging to be the BlackBerry Ghost, a high-end, bezel-less phone that would be set for the India market.

While TCL holds a license to make several recent BlackBerry phones like the Motion, KeyOne and the DTEK60, Blass said this phone would be made by Optiemus -- an India-based company that BlackBerry signed an agreement with last year.

CNET has reached out to BlackBerry for comment on this report, and will update should we hear back.