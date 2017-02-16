BlackBerry accuses Nokia of patent infringement

Sarah Tew/CNET

BlackBerry is crying foul against Nokia, alleging in a new lawsuit that its mobile networking products are infringing on as many as eleven of BlackBerry's patents without being properly licensed, according to Bloomberg.

The infringement case reportedly lands in the US District Court for the District of Delaware, in Wilmington, and comes as both the BlackBerry and Nokia names work to mount comebacks, complete with rumors of new phones aimed at ginning up nostalgia sales in 2017.

BlackBerry claims that its patented networking tech is essential to a mobile communications standard called 3GPP, and isn't seeking to block its use, Bloomberg said. Instead, the Canada-based brand licenses its technology out to competitors, and reportedly seeks damages from Nokia for failing to comply.

Nokia, a company best known for making Nokia phones (before licensing them to HMD Global), focuses on networking equipment, health (through its acquisition of Withings) and products like the 360-degree Ozo camera. Separately, HMD Global plans to unveil devices branded with the Nokia name.

BlackBerry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment and for information on what sort of damages the brand is seeking, while a Nokia representative tells CNET, "We're aware of the complaint, will study the claims made and take whatever steps are necessary to defend our rights."