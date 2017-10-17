In the Marvel universe we've seen men fly and aliens fall from the sky -- but the latest trailer says we've never seen anything like "Black Panther".

Debuting in "Civil War", Black Panther is the superpowered African king, T'Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman. The film's new trailer gives us a look at the Afrofuturist design of the Black Panther's home, Wakanda, and hints at a spectacular car chase as one of the big action scenes. We also see Michael P Jordan and Andy Serkis team up as the villains.

"The world's gonna start over," roars Jordan's character Erik Killmonger. "I'mma burn it all!"

It's all set to what sounds like a mash-up of Vince Staples track "BagBak" with Gil Scott-Heron's "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised".

Directed by Ryan Coogler, "Black Panther" hits UK cinemas on 9 February 2018 and US theatres the following week.