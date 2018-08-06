Black Panther to make $700M in the domestic box office

Marvel Studios

Black Panther's claws keep making cash.

Disney said Black Panther is expected to clear $700 million in US box office receipts on Sunday, making the Marvel movie the third to hit this milestone after 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2009's Avatar, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film's continued screening in US theaters is an accomplishment as it stands because the movie was released in February.

Disney added the superhero movie, which stars Chadwick Boseman, has made $646.7 million internationally bringing the combined total to more than $1.3 billion made so far. Black Panther is the second-most successful film of the year behind Avengers: Infinity War, which has made over $2 billion so far, according to Box Office Mojo.